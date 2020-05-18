Wyndham, Days Inn get paid; no word on Pacific Star

About half of the invoiced amounts for Wyndham Garden Guam and Days Inn – a total of $131,600 – were transferred electronically on April 3, according to the governor's office.

There's been no record of payment to the Pacific Star Resort & Spa provided to The Guam Daily Post as of May 5. The hotel sent a $544,600 bill to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

And although Wyndham and Days Inn had invoiced Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense for the period between March 18 and 31, the payments made to the hotels weren't cleared with the respective director and administrator.

"The payment was made in advance of concurrence from us," said Office of Civil Defense Administrator Charles Esteves.

He noted that the island is in a public health emergency.

"In normal situations ... we would work with (the General Services Agency) and submit a requisition, they would issue a purchase order and then the vendors would invoice us based off of the scope of work in the PO. Then we would pay the vendor through a regular payment or, if needed, we would submit a request for direct payment."

Wyndham had invoiced $201,600 and Days Inn invoiced GHS/OCD $61,600. These hotels serve as quarantine facilities.

Only about half of their invoices were paid – $100,800 for Wyndham and $30,800 for Days Inn, according to documents released to The Guam Daily Post.

The Post asked the governor's office if GHS/OCD had signed off on the payments but Adelup didn't respond. It was Edward Birn, the director of the Department of Administration, who initially confirmed the payments to the Post.

These payments were made using local funds and will be reimbursed using federal moneys, according to Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson. That process is ongoing, he said.

The Guam Daily Post submitted a Sunshine Act request to the Office of the Governor on April 16 seeking contracts with quarantine and medical facilities. Adelup responded that it did not possess executed contracts or agreements with these facilities, but did provide some invoices for three hotels and about $11,000 in laundry services, which was paid, Birn stated.

The Pacific Star invoiced $544,600 to the Department of Public Health and Social Services for the period between March 23 and April 5.

The Wyndham Garden Guam invoiced $201,600 to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense for the period between March 18 and 31. Days Inn also invoiced GHS/OCD $61,600 for the same March time period.

A more recent request sent April 29 yielded the same invoices.

There have been concerns about the procurement of these hotels. From emails released to the Post, it appears the governor's legal counsel, Haig Huynh, had facilitated the procurement.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has stood by the procurement and noted Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes assisted Huynh by placing the call among her network. The hotels weren't selected by the administration but were the ones to answer the call, the governor said.