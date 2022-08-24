Yap asks FSM president to rescind travel restrictions despite COVID-19 transmission

The government of the state of Yap is requesting that the Federated States of Micronesia consider rescinding restrictions for its ports of entry.

In a letter to FSM President David W. Panuelo, dated Aug. 20, the state government said Yap “will not recommend any further restrictions relative to opening of the port of entries into (the state) except for Outer Islands.”

On Aug. 16, Yap's government temporarily closed down schools and suspended some government services due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to community transmission.

The state enforced restrictions to further prevent the spread of the virus. The state also implemented travel restrictions.

The spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 has since slowed down, Yap's governor noted.

“Therefore, our initial request in my letter of Aug. 12 to limit the number of (United Airlines) passengers to fifty is herein rescinded,” wrote Yap Gov. Jesse J. Salalu.

The lifting of the subject related to the FSM National Government regulations will “allow the residents to receive their full vaccinations and be prepared to respond to any COVID-19 community transmission," the governor wrote.

Salau's Executive Order 2022-02, issued Aug. 18, terminated the suspension of nonessential services of the state’s government the following day, while school operations resumed Monday, with students headed back to classes Tuesday.

The letter came shortly before 22 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the FSM, 21 of which were from Yap alone, according to the country’s department of health and social services.

The president's office did not state whether a response has been made, or whether the request to loosen travel restrictions will be granted.