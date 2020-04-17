A man in Yap who had no off-island travel history died at 1 a.m. on April 16 from pneumonia, which is associated with most COVID-19 deaths, according to the state's officials.

Following the man’s death, Yap Gov. Henry Falan implemented a curfew for the island. He also shared information about two other men who arrived in Yap from Guam and failed to follow quarantine rules – only to end up in the hospital.

According to the governor’s office, all three individuals were identified as persons under investigation for COVID-19 on Yap’s main island between April 10 and 14 after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Two of the individuals arrived on the island from Guam on March 18 and were quarantined at the Yap Sports Complex for 14 days. They were sent home but required to remain in self-quarantine for an additional 14 days.

“Both were found to be noncompliant with the requirement to remain at home and were seen moving throughout the community during that time,” the press release states. They are in isolation at Yap State Hospital.

Specimens were collected from all three patients and were sent to Guam for testing. Results are expected within 24 to 48 hours after arrival at the lab, officials state. Contact tracing was implemented for all three individuals to identify those persons with whom they came into contact while moving around the community.

Officials said the man who died also was moving freely around the community before getting ill.

Falan banned movement of all residents of Yap between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day.

All residents are required to remain in their homes during the curfew hours. They may leave their homes to perform needed activities, such as shopping for food, but all residents are required to limit their movement by not lingering, to practice social distancing, observe preventative hygiene measures, and not gather in groups.

“We have been very fortunate to have no confirmed cases in Yap so far. But we have been forced to issue this order because our prior requests for people to stay home and practice social distancing and avoid mass gatherings have not been effective,” said Falan. “Our Health Care Task Force and the Department of Health Services have recommended this extreme measure. Even if these individuals receive negative test results, they may be false negatives, since the test is only 70% accurate. The virus may also have been brought onto our island through an asymptomatic, silent carrier.”