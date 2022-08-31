Yap reports almost 200 new COVID-19 cases

The Federated States of Micronesia Department of Health and Social Affairs reported Tuesday that 197 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday in Yap.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state to 599, according to the nation’s COVID-19 report.

Richard Clark, press secretary for FSM President David Panuelo, said in a report to media that the new cases represent nearly a third of total infections identified in Yap.The youngest person to test positive for COVID-19 is just 9 months old, while the oldest is 83 years old, Clark said.

Despite confirming nearly 200 COVID-19 cases in Yap, the state's hospital remains virus-free.

No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kosrae, Pohnpei or Chuuk, Clark said.

Only one Pohnpei resident was reported hospitalized for COVID-19.

"The states of Yap, Pohnpei, and Kosrae are fully open; there are no limitations on the number of disembarking passengers on any given flight. Persons who are aged 5 and up traveling to all states, including Yap, Pohnpei and Kosrae, must be vaccinated against COVID-19," Clark said.

Flights into Chuuk prior to Nov. 1 will be capped at 66 passengers per flight. The limit is set to be lifted in November.

"Chuuk's communities remain COVID-19-free. Persons arriving in Chuuk prior to Nov. 1 can expect to be subjected to a state-mandated quarantine experience. Per Public Law 22-134 and its regulations, persons traveling to Chuuk are still required to obtain a negative PCR-based test result within 72 hours prior to their departure to Chuuk," Clark said.

President Panuelo's orders, including mask usage in public places and a 5-day period of restricted movement when entering the country, remain in effect, though Clark confirmed a review is underway per the president's instructions "to determine which elements of the regulations and decree can be relaxed."

Public schools in Yap and Kosrae are open, while schools in Pohnpei are scheduled to open in December.

To date, 26 people have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 virus in the FSM.

It has been reported that 80% of FSM residents 5 years and older are fully vaccinated.

Of FSM residents 45 years and older, 65% have received a booster shot.