The Guam Regional Transit Authority board of directors, with four votes in favor and one against, formally approved Richard Ybanez to serve as acting interim executive manager for the agency Tuesday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero recommended that Ybanez lead the agency in an acting capacity following the resignation of former Executive Manager Cel Babauta, who left due to medical issues. Babauta's last day at the agency was Jan. 1.

GRTA Chairman Alejo Sablan, and board members Bernadette Wiemann, Kyle Dahilig, Hågat Mayor Kevin Susuico and Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf were present for Tuesday's meeting. GRTA Vice Chairman David Arentz was absent and excused.

Dahilig was the lone vote against Ybanez, although he stated that he did not believe he had enough information at the time of the vote. He asked whether he could abstain from voting, and if not, he would vote nay. Dahilig's vote was counted as nay by Sablan.

Earlier in the meeting, Dahilig brought up Ybanez's former position as head of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

"I'm wondering if you could talk about some reservations that citizens may have with your leadership and prior experience with GovGuam," Dahilig said, further asking Ybanez to reassure the public about ways he will move forward with GRTA and "to address some of the speculations that may arise from (Ybanez) running GRTA."

Ybanez left DPR in late February 2020. The agency had been contending with issues at the Hagåtña pool, and Ybanez's resignation followed what was then the most recent closure of the Hagåtña and Dededo swimming pools, and the termination of the contractor that had been managing the pools.

Ybanez cited health reasons for his resignation. At Tuesday's meeting, he specified that he had issues with his heart and had a procedure for that matter.

"To answer your question, I can assure you that with my experience with federal money, my experience as a manager, my experience with constituents and almost going up four years with GovGuam, I can assure you that GRTA will still continue moving forward and we're not going to regress backwards. Things are only going to get better," Ybanez told Dahilig.

Ybanez was already working as a special projects coordinator for GRTA before Babauta resigned, and Sablan stated that since Ybanez had taken up the reigns at GRTA, his performance has remained satisfactory.

"We will continue of course to monitor, not just for him but other GRTA employees," Sablan added.

Dahilig also asked about concerns shared by transit rider Evelyn Duenas, which Ybanez said he is aware of and is addressing them.

Wiemann stated during the meeting that one candidate, a Mark Crisostomo, submitted an application to become the permanent GRTA executive manager. But Crisostomo, who attended Tuesday's virtual meeting, stated that he pulled the application.

"This time, probably next year, all the directors and executive managers would have to submit a courtesy resignation, because of the election," Crisostomo said. "So in all essence, I'll probably be doing the job for a year. That was my whole reason why I pulled the packet."