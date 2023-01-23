Year-old homicide investigation open

Detectives are still actively investigating the homicide of 63-year-old Patrick Ken Sakai, which happened a year ago today.

On Jan. 23, 2022, the Guam Police Department initially received reports of a suicide at a Yigo ranch off Chalan Emsley.

However when Dededo Precinct Command officers responded, they found a man who was unresponsive and had "injuries indicative of foul play," GPD stated.

On that day, officers were on scene surveying the taped-off ranch area where a shipping container could be seen from the dirt road.

Upon further investigation during the following weeks, police were able to identify the man as 63-year-old Patrick Ken Sakai after locating a family member.

An autopsy conducted on Sakai then ruled his death a homicide, caused after being stabbed multiple times and suffering blunt force trauma.

Exactly a year later, police have not indicated having any potential suspects nor have any arrests been made in connection with Sakai's death.

The Guam Daily Post inquired with GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella on the status of the investigation and she confirmed detectives are "actively working the case." Savella confirmed the case has not been classified "cold."