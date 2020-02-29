Officers responded to a local elementary school on Wednesday afternoon to receive a criminal sexual conduct complaint.

A 10-year-old girl told police she had been touched inappropriately by a man known to her on two occasions.

The first reported incident allegedly occurred when the victim was 9 years old and was sleeping at a Santa Rita residence. Gilberto Florendo Kusterbeck, 45, allegedly touched the girl’s private parts. The victim repeatedly told the defendant to stop and attempted to push his arm away, court documents state.

The second reported incident allegedly occurred in early 2019 while the victim was sleeping at a home in Barrigada. The minor told police she awoke to Kusterbeck touching her, documents state.

The victim reported the incidents to Monalisa Cabrera Kusterbeck, 47, who allegedly forgave her husband. Monalisa Kusterbeck allegedly told the victim not to tell anyone what happened.

Gilberto Kusterbeck was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony. Monalisa Cabrera Kusterbeck was charged with child abuse as a misdemeanor.