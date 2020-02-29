8-1/2-year sentence for drug offender

Drug convict Jayson Song was sentenced Friday to serve 8-1/2 years in the Department of Corrections.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez spent the past week reviewing the arguments prior to sentencing, as defense contends Song’s post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military led him to self-medicate.

Song was given credit for time served and could have three years taken off his sentence if he successfully completes the residential substance abuse treatment program in prison, Perez said.

“The newspaper is calling me a monster that put someone on drugs,” Song said.

“This sentence, I am not using any articles. It’s only what’s been put forward,” said Perez. “In the end, I read the victim impact statement where she was trying to find ways to forgive you but…”

“The court got it twisted,” Song said.

“No. I think it helped because it could have been worse off,” Perez said.

“I think I am the victim here, Your Honor,” Song said.

“You’ll discuss that with your lawyer, but Jayson, I will say this, all I sought to give you was a fair sentence and at this point I think it was fair,” Perez said.

Attorney Clyde Lemons told the court the defense will appeal the sentence to the Supreme Court of Guam.

In November 2019, a jury found Song guilty of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a lesser included offense.

Song was arrested in December 2016 on allegations that he raped a teen, who was 17 at the time. The teen had told police that Song lured her into his vehicle in early November 2016 and led her into smoking methamphetamine before sexually assaulting her multiple times throughout the day, according to court documents.

He was acquitted of four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver.