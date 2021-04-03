Years after 911 funds diverted, GFD to get $3.8M back

The Guam Fire Department soon will get back $3.8 million that was diverted from the funding purse set aside for upgrading the island's emergency 911 system.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday signed into law legislation that would allow the return of that money to GFD – years after the cash was diverted into the main government of Guam purse to pay for expenses other than repairing the island's old 911 system.

The money represents part of the collection of a surcharge that phone customers pay into the E-911 fund through their monthly phone bills.

In January 2019, the Public Utilities Commission determined that the $3.8 million was improperly transferred from the Enhanced 911 Emergency Reporting System Fund to the General Fund during the Calvo administration from 2014 to 2017.

Leon Guerrero sent legislation to senators in early February that would authorize the transfer of the funding back to GFD.

Bill 57-36 is now Public Law 36-8.

“This legislation allows that returned money to be utilized for its appropriate purposes,” the governor wrote on Thursday to Speaker Therese Terlaje.