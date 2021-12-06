Some of the documents were nearly destroyed, with fist-size holes having been carved out of them. Others were salvageable but still significantly damaged by termites. This is the condition of some of the land claims files the Guam Ancestral Land Commission is hoping to preserve through digitization.

"Some are replaceable, some are not," said GALC Executive Director John Burch. "Probate records can be retrieved from the courts. But other records, like communication records between the client and their attorneys, may not be easily recovered."

Ancestral Lands had been severely neglected for years, according to Burch. The files the commission has now are termite-eaten and deteriorating.

The agency provided photographs of a few termite-damaged John Bohn files discovered during review. "John Bohn" refers to the attorney who represented Guam land claimants in a class-action lawsuit in the 1980s. The federal government ultimately offered $39.5 million to settle the claims.

"These files are necessary. Whenever anybody has, or a title company has, any issues with any titles that have been given or are being contested, ... they come to us and ask us for our files," Burch said.

There are 32 four-drawer file cabinets filled with the John Bohn and title hearing files at GALC. One day is set aside each week to work on the John Bohn files and GALC has so far digitized less than 0.5% of them. The agency has not been able to work on the title hearing files. GALC also has recordings stored on old cassette tapes that the agency is working to digitize, as they are becoming brittle.

"We're slowly trying to digitize everything, where if someone wants to access these documents, hopefully we'll be able to put them on our website on some sort of shared file, where people can come in and get copies. These are public documents," Burch said. "And it's because of years of neglect. Ancestral Lands was pretty much sometimes understaffed with only one person. And the only person is that one land agent who's been here now for over 20-some-plus years."

In addition to the lone land agent, GALC currently has just Burch and a special projects coordinator as its employees. The land agent is up for retirement next year and he does plan to retire, Burch said.

Additional funds proposed

To provide additional funding to GALC, Sen. Telo Taitague has introduced Bill 225-36, which transfers about $90,000 from the defunct Hagåtña Fractional Lot Fund to the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission. The bill is sponsored by five other lawmakers.

The funds are to be used for two land agents and the purchase of computers and digitizers to help the agency with its mission of administering the return of excess federal property to original owners, Taitague's office stated in a press release.

"For years, Ancestral Lands has struggled with administering federal lands that have been returned to the government of Guam as required by Guam law," Taitague stated in the release. "The John Bohn (civil cases) land records are vital in the abstraction of information to know the owners of returned excess federal properties. The agency is supposed to be maintaining ancestral land registries and processing ancestral land claims. This continues to be an ongoing challenge for two decades due to staff shortage, equipment and budgetary constraints."

Burch said there is the concern of possibly losing "historical knowledge" at the agency if the lone land agent retires and Burch and the special projects coordinator, as unclassified employees, are replaced.

"We need to train some people, someone to come in and take over for continuity," Burch said.