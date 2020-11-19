Capt. Jin Yi is now in command of the Guam National Guard's 1224th Engineer Support Company.

Command leadership was transferred from Capt. Bernard Cruz, in a change of command ceremony at the Barrigada Readiness Complex on Nov. 14, according to a Guard press release.

During the ceremony, Yi praised Cruz for a job well done, and recognized the soldiers for their commitment to excellence.

“From the mountains of Korea, the jungles of the Philippines, and the deserts of California to right here on the home front, the engineers have proven time and time again that we can prevail both locally and on a global stage," Yi said.

"Capt. Cruz, the awesome work the engineers accomplished during your command is a testament to the commitment to excellence that the soldiers of the 1224th Engineer Support Company have always demonstrated."

The 1224th ESC conducts horizontal construction operations such as ground preparation with heavy equipment, and vertical operations such as building structures.