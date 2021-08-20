A two-car crash in Yigo has resulted in the death of a woman.

The crash occurred at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on Route 15 by Chalan Matildan Tan Ana.

Preliminary reports suggest that at around 7:15 p.m., a gray Nissan Kicks was traveling north on Route 15, when a white Buick Rendezvous, traveling on the opposite southbound lane collided with the Nissan, according to Guam Police Department.

The drivers were transported to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment and care.

The woman driving the Nissan was pronounced dead by attending physicians. The passenger in the Nissan, a girl, was also transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

GPD didn't mention the state of the man driving the Buick. The Guam Fire Department reported that when medics arrived at the scene on Thursday evening, he was unconscious and unresponsive.

This crash investigation remains open, police said. Traffic investigators are working to determine if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.