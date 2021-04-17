U.S. Postal Service customers in Yigo and Dededo will have to drive to the Guam Main Facility in Barrigada for their mail.

At the Yigo Contract Postal Unit, residents who tried to check their mail Friday were greeted with a locked door and a sign that looked hastily written on a piece of paper.

The note said: "Dear Yigo P.O. Box customers, This office is closed until further notice. Please proceed to the Barrigada Post Office parcel window, effective April 17 to claim your mail. Be sure to bring your photo ID and key."

It's dated April 16 and signed "Postmaster."

According to Duke Gonzales, the strategic communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service, the Yigo and Dededo contract postal units have been temporarily closed.

The Postal Service is auditing their operations, he said.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconveniences caused by the closures," Gonzales said.

Contract postal units are supplier-owned or supplier-leased facilities operated by private vendors under contract to the Postal Service to provide postal products and services to the public at U.S. Postal Service prices, according to the Postal Service website.

"During these closures we are asking Dededo and Yigo P.O. Box customers to pick up their mail over the counter at the Barrigada post office," Gonzales said. "At the moment we do not know when the two (contract postal units) will reopen."