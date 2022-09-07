The two men found dead at a farm area in Yigo were involved in an altercation before shooting each other, according to a release from the Guam Police Department.

According to information received by police, Dongyi Wang and Ba-Hung Dung Nguyen were found to have been in an altercation before the shooting, and "that both victims were able to arm themselves and shot each other" at a farm area along Chalan Arendo, Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD's spokesperson, stated.

Despite there being no additional suspects in the killings, the investigation remains open, she added.

The homicide investigation began July 22, after the pair were found dead with gunshot wounds on the driveway in front of a residence in the area, according to Savella.

At the time, area residents told The Guam Daily Post the property belonged to a Vietnamese farmer, and an argument had occurred before the men shot each other.

Autopsies were conducted on both men Aug. 6. The forensics revealed Wang died from multiple gunshot wounds and Nguyen died from a single gunshot wound to the torso, Savella stated in the release.

As the investigation continued, GPD issued a flyer in an attempt to locate and question a father and son identified as persons of interest in the investigation.

Their statements would prove to be crucial to the investigation, Savella added.