Yigo family escapes home fire unharmed

A family of 10 was evacuated without injury from a wood-and-tin structure that was ablaze Tuesday evening.

At about 10:09 p.m., Guam Fire Department units from Yigo, Dededo and Astumbo fire stations responded to a structure fire on Chalan Somnak in Yigo, according to acting spokesman Kevin Reilly.

When the first engine company arrived, they “found the wood-and-tin structure fully engulfed and commenced extinguishment,” Reilly said. GFD brought the fire under control at 10:42 p.m.

Yigo Mayor Anthony Sanchez confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that there were 10 total occupants who were all from one family, some of them being children, living in the structure.

“I guess everyone in that kind of situation was shocked that was happening,” Sanchez said after talking to the family upon his arrival at the scene.

American Red Cross program disaster manager, Ambrosio Constantino, also met with the family.

“They were kind of quiet in the sense that (they) had so many things to absorb,” said Constantino, who provided water to the family and explained what he was going to do to help them.

Constantino told the Post on Wednesday that he contacted several organizations such as the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, Catholic Social Service, Salvation Army and Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

Constantino added that the Red Cross has begun the process of assisting the family financially.