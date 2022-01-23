Law enforcement agencies are giving scant details as officer investigate an unresponsive person found at a Yigo ranch off Chalan Emsley.

The incident was reported to the Dededo police precinct around 7:26 a.m. Sunday and was initially reported as a suicide, according to a statement from the Guam Police Department.

But when Dededo Precinct Command officers responded, they saw the man, who was unresponsive, had "injuries indicative from possible foul play," according to a Guam Police Department press release.

Police did not release the nature of the injuries and did not state whether a suspect is in custody or on the run.

GPD's Criminal Investigation Section officers were investigating.

Subsequent calls to the police department, the Guam Fire Department and hospitals did not yield answers as of 7 p.m.