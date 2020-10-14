The Yigo Mayor’s Office is closed out of an abundance of caution until given the clearance to reopen, said Mayor Rudy Matanane.

A member of the Yigo staff came into direct contact with an individual within their household who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Mayors Council of Guam.

At the advice of Mayors Council executive director Angel Sablan, the office was closed.

The Yigo Mayors office is waiting on the Department of Public Health and Social Services for guidance in terms of getting the entire staff tested and other mitigation efforts.

Yigo residents can email questions or concerns to yigostaff@gmail.com.

Regarding man'amko meal delivery, the Senior Center Operations' main office has been made aware of the situation and will be handling meal delivery services while the Yigo Mayors Office remains closed, according to the Mayors Council office.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. The safety and welfare of our staff remain paramount to better serve our municipality,” Matanane said.