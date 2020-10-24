Yigo murder suspect gets new attorney

Murder defendant Joshua Palacios stated he lacked confidence in the attorney appointed to him by a Superior Court of Guam judge at no expense.

Palacios appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Friday where he was granted his request for a new attorney.

Attorney Terence Timblin filed a motion to withdraw from the case after Palacios requested new counsel last month.

“While this is an appointed matter and subject to the discretion of the Court, this writer submits that representation would be unreasonably difficult if the client lacks confidence in his representation,” Timblin stated in the motion.

Perez appointed Gloria Rudolph to represent Palacios.

Palacios is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

The court noted that Palacios' trial may not be able to start until early December or later.

Palacios was charged with murder as a first-degree felony, with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He told investigators he had been using methamphetamine in the days leading up to the shooting, and said the drug can cause him to black out.

On July 28, 2019, Keith Castro was allegedly struck by Thomas Mark Taitano multiple times with a baton as the pair fought at a Yigo residence.

Palacios then allegedly fatally shot Castro, Post files state.

In March, Taitano pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony.