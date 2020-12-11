Yigo murder suspect rejects plea deal

Murder defendant Joshua Rivera Palacios will take his case to trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defense attorney Tom Fisher told the court on Thursday that Palacios has declined a plea agreement offered by the Office of the Attorney General. Details of the plea deal were not made public.

Palacios appeared virtually before Judge Vernon Perez from a Department of Corrections facility.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 17 to find out when his trial could begin. The court previously hoped to begin jury selection before Christmas.

Palacios is charged with murder as a first-degree felony, with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He allegedly told investigators he had been using methamphetamine in the days leading up to the shooting and that the drug can cause him to black out.

On July 28, 2019, Keith Castro was allegedly struck by Thomas Mark Taitano multiple times with a baton as the pair fought at a Yigo residence. Palacios then allegedly fatally shot Castro.

In March, Taitano pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony.