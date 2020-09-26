Murder defendant Joshua Palacios told a Superior Court of Guam judge that he wants a new attorney.

Palacios appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Friday morning.

Palacios was scheduled to go to trial in August in connection with the July 2019 shooting death of Keith Castro.

However, the increase in the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths forced the governor to place the island on lockdown and the courts to pause all trials.

“The court is not open yet. Jury trial is not available. But, as soon as they become available ... Mr. Palacios' case is on the highest priority on my docket,” Perez said.

Palacios asked the court for a new attorney during the hearing, but the court told him that’s currently a challenge.

The court told defense attorney Terence Timblin to first speak with his client, adding that his request could be addressed at a later time.

The court also took a defense motion regarding ballistics evidence in the case under advisement.

"The government has a report from the Guam Police Department in which the bullet taken from Mr. Castro’s body was compared with test-fired bullets from two hand guns that were found at the residence where Mr. Palacios was residing when he was arrested," Timblin told The Guam Daily Post. "The government intends to offer this into evidence. I filed the motion based on the finding of a Presidential Commission that the practice of firearms ballistics testing has no scientific foundation and argued that this is nothing more than a subjective judgment that one thing resembles another thing."

Palacios is scheduled back in court on Oct. 16 to possibly determine when his case could go to trial.

He is charged with murder as a first-degree felony, with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Palacios told investigators he had been using methamphetamine in the days leading up to the shooting, and said the drug can cause him to black out.

On July 28, 2019, Keith Castro was struck by Thomas Mark Taitano multiple times with a baton as the pair fought at a Yigo residence.

Palacios then allegedly fatally shot Castro, Post files state.

In March, Taitano pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony.

The plea agreement calls for five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended and credit for time served.

Taitano could testify against Palacios during his trial.