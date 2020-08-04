Trial for murder defendant Joshua Rivera Palacios is scheduled to begin this month in the Superior Court of Guam.

Palacios, who stands accused in the July 2019 shooting death of Keith Castro, had his case heard before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

"The court's intention was to really move quickly with the additional facilities we have available to select a jury safely that is with safe distancing in addition to commencing trial," said Perez. "We can complete this trial I believe in one week or two weeks at the most."

Palacios, who remains in prison, did not attend the hearing.

Defense attorney Terence Timblin asked the court for more time to prepare for trial, as he is in the process of relocating his office. The prosecution did not object to the delay.

Jury selection is set to begin Aug. 25 in either the Supreme Court of Guam or at the San Ramon building near the courthouse.

Palacios' trial is expected to begin following the completion of a separate sexual assault trial that has been paused in Perez's courtroom since the start of the public health emergency.

Palacios is facing charges of murder as a first-degree felony, with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He told investigators he had been using methamphetamine in the days leading up to the shooting, and said the drug can cause him to black out.

Yigo fights ends in shooting

On July 28, 2019, Keith Castro was struck by Thomas Mark Taitano multiple times with a baton as the pair fought at a Yigo residence.

Palacios then allegedly fatally shot Castro, according to court documents.

In March, Taitano pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony.

The plea agreement calls for five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended and credit for time served.

Taitano could testify against Palacios during his trial.