Yigo murder trial begins

Murder defendant Joshua Rivera Palacios did not have any reason to shoot and kill Keith Castro in Yigo in 2019, according to his defense attorney, Thomas Fisher.

Opening statements were presented before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Friday. The trial was held inside the Supreme Court of Guam courtroom and streamed into the Guam Judicial Center atrium for the public and the media due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“He doesn’t have a motive whatsoever to harm, hurt or kill Keith Castro. The rest of them – yes,” said Fisher. “Masy without a doubt was responsible for Keith Castro’s death. He got this sweetheart of a deal.”

Fisher was referring to Thomas Taitano as Masy.

Taitano was accused of hitting Castro multiple times with a baton as the pair fought at a Yigo residence before Palacios allegedly shot Castro, Post files state. Taitano has since pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony.

“Nobody identified Josh Palacios as the shooter. It’s only after Thomas turns himself in that you hear about Josh Palacios, ... I have a laundry list of things that Masy was indicted for, … add it up and Masy was looking at 141 years in jail. The government deal is 'you tell the jury Josh Palacios did it and spend five years in jail.' That’s it,” said Fisher. “But, the government’s not done. They sweeten the deal. They tell him to tell the jury that Josh Palacios did it and they would suspend all of it but 18 months.”

Palacios was charged with murder as a first-degree felony, with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He allegedly told investigators he had been using methamphetamine in the days leading up to the shooting and that the drug can cause him to black out.

“We are here today because the defendant Joshua Palacios murdered a man named Keith Castro. The evidence will show that on July 28, 2019, Keith Castro was at friend’s house in Yigo. That friend is Matthew Sablan,” said Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto. “At some point during that evening, a man named Thomas Taitano showed up with another friend. Thomas started attacking Keith. But then the defendant arrived with a girl … He gets out of his car and starts kicking and punching Keith Castro. You will hear the witness tell you that they saw the defendant chase Keith Castro around the house attacking him while he was trying to get away. At some point, he lost his slipper and he fell to the ground. He kept attacking him while he was already on the ground. The witness will say they saw him arrive and take out a gun. At that point, when Keith Castro was down on the ground, the defendant pulled out his gun on Keith Castro and shot him and killed him.”

Canto said Sablan told police that he saw the pair attack Castro.

She also told the jury that police later located Palacios at a Barrigada residence.

“Under a mattress that the defendant was lying on, they find the murder weapon. It was a 9 mm firearm. The police test-fired the gun, and they matched the bullet from the 9 mm to the bullet that they found inside the victim’s body,” she said. “He was someone’s son, someone’s husband, someone’s brother. He was a father of three children. The defendant murdered and, at the end of my case in chief I am positive that the evidence you hear and see from all the witnesses are going to be enough for you to find him guilty.”

Attorney Fisher named several people who he alleged are responsible for Castro’s death.

The defense attorney told the jury that others allegedly connected to the deadly incident each have some sort of relationship with one another.

Fisher said the situation was put on display on social media, where Castro was ultimately called a snitch.

“The evidence is going to show that Keith, on the night he died, had a cellphone, … it’s also going to show that the phone was lacking a sim card,” he said. “The sim card had evidence of drug use, drug manufacturing, sexual abuse of a minor being raped. The evidence they believed was on the cellphone was explosive. ... Everyone had a motive to kill that poor kid except Josh Palacios.”

The government also called up a Guam police officer and a doctor who performed the autopsy on Castro to testify during the first day. The trial continues next week.