Yigo postal unit open; no opening date for Dededo

The postal unit in Yigo has reopened under a new contractor, according to U.S. Postal officials.

However, the Dededo Contract Postal Unit, remains closed as the Post Office searches for a new contractor to run the unit.

A contract postal unit is a location that offers mailing services, but is not operated by USPS employees, officials stated. Instead, a contractor buys or leases property and provides postal services to the public at Postal Service prices.

Both Yigo and Dededo units were managed by Desiree Young, and closed in April. Guam Postmaster Tammy Schoenen and a postal supervisor found undelivered and “rifled mail” at the Dededo unit, according to search warrant documents filed in the District Court of Guam.

USPS has a new contractor that reopened Yigo on July 6 and extended its will-call hours two hours in both the morning and evening. The Yigo location houses 1,200 boxes, with will-call hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Dededo site is going through the bid process. The bids to run the site were accepted through Friday, Aug. 13. The Dededo site has only 360 boxes. Officials didn't provide an anticipated date for the reopening of the Dededo unit.

“The US Postal Service will continue to be responsive to the needs of the community,” stated a response from Joanne Short, an administrative assistant with the U.S. Postal Service. “We realize that the mail is important and will do all we can to accommodate our customers.”

Investigation

Postal inspectors found overdue mail on the floor and stacked against the wall at the Dededo unit. Court documents state they also found an opened parcel with the contents missing, as well as items that appeared to have been taken out of parcels and attempted to be hidden.

There also were six large flat rate parcel boxes that were filled with empty packing from prior mailings.

According to documents, the postal inspectors believe these to be indications that “an unknown individual stole and took mail from an authorized depository for mail matter.”

Additionally, inspectors went to Young’s home and found Kenneth Cruz burning boxes and other items. Young said he worked with her on the contracts. He refused investigators’ request to put out the fire and denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of thefts of U.S. mail.

A new employee at the Dededo unit told inspectors he didn’t witness any thefts but had received numerous complaints from customers saying they tracked their shipments to the postal unit but were told the shipments weren’t there.