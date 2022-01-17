SOARING: Col. Alejandro Buniag, left, has his new rank pinned on his uniform by his father-in-law, Jim Moore, an Air Force retiree, as Buniag is promoted during a ceremony Jan. 13 at the Air War College on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Col. Johnathan Kupka presided over the ceremony. Buniag has served 22 years in the military and is currently assigned as the chief of strategic communications with the 9th Mission Support Command, U.S. Army Reserve, which has areas of responsibility that include Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Saipan, American Samoa, Japan and South Korea. Buniag resides in Yigo and is a citizen-soldier. He works full time as an Educational Technologist at Andersen Elementary School on Andersen Air Force Base. He is currently on active duty to complete Resident Senior Service College at the Air War College. Upon completion in May, he will return to Guam with a master’s degree in strategic studies and resume his civilian profession. Photo courtesy of Alejandro Buniag