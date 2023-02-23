Yo'åmte Project launches to invest in future generations

The Guam Green Growth Yo'åmte Project celebrated its official launch Wednesday morning, bridging the gap between the knowledge and wisdom of the island’s ancestors and youth.

The launch of the Yo'åmte program brought together initiatives from the University of Guam that incorporate science with traditional suruhånu practices.

Yo'åmte invests in future generations of healers and scientists, with the aim to expand the number of practitioners and incorporate holistic science into modern-day times, officials said.

“This learning experience has brought me closer to my culture and our belief in existing hand-in-hand with our surroundings,” said apprentice Caley Jay Chargualaf during Wednesday's presentation. “Working with the healers has given me the opportunity to access traditional knowledge outside of a traditional classroom setting, allowing us to also learn more about each other and make deeper connections. The fact that this practice has been passed down for hundreds of years, generation after generation, proves that our environment has continued to provide for our healing - emphasizing our need to appreciate and protect it.”

Another Yo'åmte apprentice, Chantee Quichocho, comes from strong familial ties to native healing, but her grandmother died before the knowledge could be passed to the next generation of her family.

“It gives me that connection to her that I’m still trying to nurture,” Quichocho told The Guam Daily Post. “Even after she’s gone, I feel like it’s like a calling to do this kind of work, but also it kind of grounds me in the culture and the values. And it makes me hopeful for future generations to be able to learn this stuff. Our people are scientists ... it’s not looked at through the Western perspective, but through a cultural perspective. We’re definitely scientists and we’ve always been scientists, so why not practice this traditional knowledge forever?”

'It makes you more connected'

Most medicines come from plants and the Earth, and being outside is where it starts. For students like Quichocho, it’s where she thrives.

“I love being outside. It’s very healing just to be outside, outside of the aircon, outside of the desk world. I feel like it’s one of the elements we get to thrive in. Actually, getting our hands dirty, sometimes we don’t even use gloves because I feel, like, actually feeling the dirt and the seeds and everything we are doing in the ground it makes you more connected,” said Quichocho.

Being a suruhåna is more than just science, according to Quichocho, there is a spiritual side that can heal other people. And being a part of Yo'åmte wakes up that side of her.

“Also I hope to accomplish making more relationships and connections with our community and our people, because a lot of people don’t know this stuff or they don’t hear about it or practice it anymore. So hopefully broadening their perspective and making them more knowledgeable that these things do exist and that you can have this kind of career,” said Quichocho. “I’m hoping that my calling calls others.”

Sustaining traditional practices

Else Demeulenaere, associate director for natural resources with the Center for Island Sustainability and SeaGrant at the University of Guam, studies ethnobotany, which is the study of the uses of plants. She focuses on not only the uses, but the spirituality related to these practices.

She is trying to sustain these practices for future generations, noting how spirituality is connected to value systems.

“The CHamoru value system is grounded really in Indigenous worldviews, because the traditional CHamoru worldview is really tied to natural resources, they kind of see it as one. The plants, the animals, the people are one and really connected. And also the fact that ancestral spirits are surrounded in the forest as well makes the protecting of the land a really holistic approach,” Demeulenaere told The Guam Daily Post.

She hopes that through the Yo'åmte Project, the traditional practices that have been utilized for hundreds of years will be sustained and will continue to be a part of everyday island life.

“It (has already) kind of survived several waves of colonization actually, and the name has kind of changed, too. We call it the Yo'åmte, our ‘healers,’ and we really hope that we can use this effort now for our apprentices to really sustain those practices for future generations,” said Demeulenaere.

She has been watching apprentices Quichocho and Chargualaf work firsthand in the nursery at the Center for Island Sustainability and said it has been a privilege to see the next generation getting so involved.

“It’s been really beautiful to see how they get a closer relationship, because learning the trade and how to make the medicine is more than just the medicine ... it’s a lot of other practices surrounding it,” said Demeulenaere. “Knowing how to feel and taste and just the traditional value systems that they learn. Building connectedness with the nature and with the people too.”