10 Yona council members sworn in

Ten people who were appointed to the Yona Municipal Planning Council were sworn in Wednesday night at the village mayor's office and held their first meeting shortly after.

The first order of business was to elect officers.

The village mayor, which is currently vacant for Yona, acts as the council chairman, but members voted Rose Rene Guerrero to act as vice chairperson.

Paz Cruz was elected treasurer and Brian Terlaje was elected to act as secretary.

Members then discussed the funding for the village and their duties as council members.

Former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas appointed an initial set of members in mid-January and, after two appointees declined their nomination, appointed replacement members just before his resignation at the end of January.

Blas was arrested in September 2019 on bribery and extortion charges related to alleged drug activity.

He pleaded guilty to extortion earlier this month.

Yona lacked an MPC before Wednesday, resulting in some leadership concerns for the village.

A bill was created to address the kind of leadership void that resulted from Blas' situation. The bill was vetoed by the governor and an override attempt failed.

However, because Blas resigned, a special election is now anticipated. The Guam Election Commission is meeting today to discuss the matter.