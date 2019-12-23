Federally indicted Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas reserves the right to testify on his own behalf, according to a witness list filed by defense attorney Joseph Razzano in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday.

The defense witness list also states that Blas reserves the right to call any witness listed by the federal government.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro listed ten federal agents who could testify at the mayor's trial.

Five of the government's witnesses are agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, three are U.S. postal inspectors, and two are special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

The government's confidential source, identified as federal defendant Brenda Kinian, and Blas' ex-girlfriend, Vickilyn Teregeyo, are also both listed to testify on behalf of the prosecution.

Blas stands accused of receiving bribes in exchange for providing an alleged drug-dealing operation access to cluster mailboxes under the mayor's office's control.

Trial is scheduled to begin in February 2020.