Indicted Yona Mayor Jesse M. Blas kept his hands folded while in District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood’s courtroom, as he listened to both the prosecution and his defense attorney make their final preparations for trial.

Blas is facing extortion and bribery charges. He stands accused of receiving bribes in exchange for providing an alleged drug-dealing operation access to cluster mailboxes under the mayor’s office’s control.

He is represented by attorney Joseph Razzano.

The court will call more than 200 potential jurors for jury selection.

Tydingco-Gatewood ruled on several pending motions, including one from Blas that requests to exclude FBI testimony that accuses the mayor of abusing his ex-girlfriend, Vickilyn Teregeyo.

She granted the request but said the prosecution reserves the right to bring up any relevant testimony, if necessary, at trial. Tydingco-Gatewood also granted Blas’ request to exclude FBI testimony alleging Blas tampered with the Superior Court of Guam probation system.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro said the government has no intention of using such evidence at trial.

The judge denied Blas’ request to exclude testimony involving former DOC Deputy Director Joey Terlaje. The defense argued the testimony is irrelevant to the charges in the indictment. However, Sambataro told the court that before Blas was arrested, there were multiple interactions between Blas, Terlaje and Brenda Kinian, who is a confidential source for the prosecution.

Sambataro said they have a recording of Kinian concerned and asking Blas about Terlaje, whom she saw in his Superior Court marshal uniform with the mayor.

“‘Don’t worry about him. He’s my pare. He’s a marshal,’” Sambataro quoted Blas as saying in the recording.

“I think she made the rulings she thought were proper, and we will see what happens at trial,” said Razzano following the hearing.

Questions over Yona mayor’s post still unanswered

Razzano had no comment on the recent attempts in the Guam Legislature to recall Blas or the governor’s stance on appointing a new Yona mayor. He could not say if Blas has said whether the mayor would relinquish his position.

While Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has submitted a proposed measure on the issue, the Mayors’ Council of Guam awaits word on what to do about the Yona Municipal Planning Council members Blas has appointed.

Blas appointed 10 members, including Sen. Jose “Pedo” Terlaje, to the MPC. Terlaje, who is a former mayor of Yona and the father of Joey Terlaje, has since declined the appointment.

Mayors’ Council Executive Director Angel Sablan said the mayors will wait for a legal opinion from the attorney general’s office before asking Blas to appoint someone to replace Sen. Terlaje.

And Vice Speaker Telena Nelson wants to know if Blas has the authority to appoint members to the village council while on administrative leave and incarcerated.