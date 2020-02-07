March 28 has been proposed as the date for the special election to fill the unexpired term left by former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas. Candidate packets for mayoral hopefuls will be available as soon as Monday and are due by Feb. 27.

By law, the governor still has to proclaim the special election but Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said she is in communication with the governor's office regarding this.

The commission met Thursday night to go over the details of the special election. Voter registration will close for all of Guam on March 18 and reopen March 29 to accommodate the election.

GEC still needs funding to hold the special election. The commission estimated it would cost $22,850 to hold the election, but that is expected to increase when factoring in legal services.

GEC Chairman Michael Perez noted Speaker Tina Muña Barnes publicly stated she would work to get the money to GEC as soon as possible.

"We're going to do this and we're going to need it fast," said GEC Chairman Michael Perez. He also asked Pangelinan to develop contingency plans in case "nobody comes to our rescue."

Blas was arrested in September 2019 on bribery and extortion charges related to alleged drug activity.

He pleaded guilty to extortion earlier this week.