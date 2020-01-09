Yona Mayor to select municipal planning council from jail

The clock is running out for indicted Yona Mayor Jesse M. Blas to decide if he will relinquish his job while he’s locked up at the Department of Corrections as he awaits trial.

The mayor does plan to select members to serve on the Yona Municipal Planning Council.

"We are just waiting on word from his attorney on his selection of the council members," said Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan.

The council would be in place to handle the duties of the mayor in his absence.

"It’s a good decision that he does this," said Sablan. "Finally, the people of Yona can have an MPC that can continue the work and take action on behalf of the mayor."

The mayor hasn’t told him when he’ll choose the MPC members.

Sablan has recommended that Blas resign.

Leave will be exhausted

"His accumulated annual leave will be exhausted by next week," Sablan said. "We leave the decision up to him."

Blas is facing charges of bribery and extortion in the District Court of Guam and has been in prison since his arrest in September 2019.

He stands accused of receiving bribes in exchange for providing an alleged drug-dealing operation access to cluster mailboxes under the mayor's office's control.

His trial is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Blas is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 22.