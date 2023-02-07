The Yona community clinic event operated by the Spay and Neuter Island Pets program is just a week away, but the clinic is still looking for more client sign-ups to reach its goal of 100 surgeries per day.

According to Lauren Cabrera, who is involved with outreach events, management and planning for the clinic, they have just about 30 to 40 clients signed up for most days.

“Our goal is 60 to 100. We will start a bit lower and work our way up to 100,” Cabrera said.

The Yona Community Center will host the spay and neuter clinic from Feb. 13-24, with the assistance of two high quality, high-volume spay neuter surgeons from Washington and Texas. Attendees are requested to bring pet carriers for their four-legged companions.

Surgery will be conducted solely by appointment and will cost $50 for dogs or cats. Rabies shots and other services are offered for an extra fee. Appointments must be arranged using the information of the owner.

The event is open to everyone. Sign-up information can be found at the SNIP website, at www.snipclinicguam.com/yona. Residents can also call 671-988-9421 for more information.

“We plan quarterly outreach events hosted by the mayors of different villages in order to increase accessibility of these services, because we understand not everybody can get to (the Guam Animals in Need shelter) in Yigo,” Cabrera said.

“We are bringing volunteer vets from off island to assist in these efforts also. SNIP recently hit 2,000 surgeries and plans to provide thousands more in efforts to control the stray dog problems on Guam,” she added.

The SNIP program was developed by leadership at the Guam Department of Agriculture, GAIN and the Boonie Flight Project, which is a local effort to connect pets with adoptive homes in the United States. SNIP is funded by the government of Guam and provides low-cost spaying and neutering services in an effort to help control the island's pet and stray animal population.

The SNIP clinic is located at the GAIN shelter. The Yona community clinic event will coincide with the clinic's one year anniversary.

Cabrera noted that a 2014 survey had stated Guam had about 60,000 dogs. Based on population projections, that number is likely now over 70,000, she added.

“If 70% of female animals in a population are sterilized, we can reach population control,” Cabrera said. “It is important that people secure their dogs and get them sterilized to help control the population. Beyond animal welfare concerns, dog overpopulation has numerous effects that can negatively impact the ecology, economy, and public health of the island,” Cabrera said.

Dog fecal bacteria, for example, can have adverse impacts to water quality, and illnesses such as leptospirosis can spread, according to Cabrera. Too many stray dogs can impact tourism as well, she added.

“A study in Puerto Rico estimated $15 million lost tourism revenue over two years due to their feral dog population causing nuisance, fear, and distress amongst visitors,” Cabrera said.