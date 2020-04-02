Yona special election could be canceled

With the government of Guam under a COVID-19 shutdown and the possibility of that being extended beyond April 13, there may be no special election for Yona mayor.

On March 20, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed a proclamation postponing the special election for the Yona mayorship to April 18.

During a Wednesday press conference, however, she said that could change.

"We may have to look at that again and say no election depending on whether we extend the stay-in-place" directive, she stated.

The government has been operating at a limited capacity in an effort to reduce human contact as the island manages the COVID-19 pandemic. Most businesses and all schools have also closed onsite operations. Last week, the governor extended the shutdown through April 13.

Former mayor's arrest

The Yona special election, initially slated for March 28, is to fill the vacancy left by former Mayor Jesse Blas, who resigned and pleaded guilty to extortion while being a public official.

Blas was arrested in September 2019 on charges of extortion and bribery in connection with a drug scheme involving the cluster mailboxes under control of the Yona Mayor's Office.

FBI and U.S. Postal Service investigators conducted an undercover drug operation using a cooperating defendant involved in a separate federal case.