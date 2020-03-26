Yona special election moved to April 18

The special election for the Yona mayorship has been postponed to April 18. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed the proclamation on March 20.

The government has been operating at a limited capacity in an effort to reduce human contact as the island manages the COVID-19 pandemic. Most businesses and all schools have also closed onsite operations. As of Tuesday, the closures had been extended through April 13.

The Yona special election was initially slated for March 28.

The special election is to fill the vacancy left behind by former Mayor Jesse Blas, who resigned and pleaded guilty to extortion under color of official right.

Blas was arrested in September 2019 on charges of extortion and bribery in connection with a drug scheme involving the cluster mailboxes under control of the Yona Mayor's Office.

FBI and U.S. Postal Service investigators conducted an undercover drug operation using a cooperating defendant involved in a separate federal case.