Yona special election postponed again

Yona's special election for mayor will not take place this Saturday but has been moved to May 30, based on the governor's latest proclamation.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday signed a proclamation postponing for the second time the special election, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Guam Election Commission last week recommended postponing the special election to May 30 or a later date as the governor deems it safe because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor's initial March 20 proclamation rescheduled the March 28 special election for April 18. The governor postponed it once again as her public health emergency order and shutdown and social distancing mandates are in place until May 5.

Seven candidates are vying to fill the position left vacant by former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas, who resigned amid bribery and extortion charges. Blas pleaded guilty to extortion under color of official right.

Survey: Postpone or cancel?

Maria Pangelinan, Guam Election Commission executive director, said prior to the adoption of the resolution, the commission surveyed stakeholders on whether they want to cancel the Yona special election or postpone it to May 30 or later.

Members of the Yona Municipal Planning Council had different opinions, with most of them wanting to postpone it, while some wanted it cancelled.

The seven Yona mayoral candidates chose the option to cancel the special election.

The Democratic Party selected the option to postpone it, while the Republican Party opted for the special election's cancellation.

In the end, the Guam Election Commission voted to recommend to the governor to postpone the special election to Saturday, May 30, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., "or such later date as the (governor) deems it safe to conduct the 2020 Yona Special Election."