Today, nearly 3,000 registered Yona voters will have the opportunity to choose their new mayor among six candidates.

Voters can cast their ballot for the candidate of their choice at M.U. Lujan Elementary School. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

With the island currently under a public health state of emergency because of the pandemic, there will be safety guidelines in place to help stop the further spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Some of those measures include: All voters being required to wear a mask; avoiding handshakes; and practicing social distancing.

"Come out and exercise your right to vote. Vote for who you believe in," candidate Bill Quenga, 49, said. "Good luck to all candidates and God bless Yona."

His opponent for the seat, Franklin Hiton, 64, echoed the need for voters to come out and let their voices be heard.

He led last year's petition to recall then-Mayor Jesse Blas, who resigned on Jan. 30 amid charges of extortion and bribery.

With most of the island shut down since mid-March, the candidates have had to find other ways to reach out to voters, utilizing social media or by making extensive phone calls – a far different scene from elections prior to the pandemic in which candidates visited homes or held rallies to get their respective platforms heard.

"I want everyone to exercise their right to vote so we can have a good percentage of the voters registered. Come out and vote, regardless of the candidate you're voting for," candidate Edward "Ed" Terlaje, 65, said.

He called on voters to also heed the Guam Election Commission's call to wear masks and to bring their own pens to help prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.

Another candidate, Cedric Diaz, said, "Yona needs a leader who will put the people's well-being above all else."

Candidate Roque Eustaquio, 71, said the important thing is that people "come out and vote for the candidate of their choice."

"This is a critical vote for Yona," he added.

Candidate Ethan Camacho, 21, did not return calls for comment.

There are 2,896 registered Yona voters, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

Ahead of Yona's special election for mayor, at least 20 had already cast their votes through in-office voting or homebound voting, Pangelinan said.

"GEC has taken precautions to protect voters and the community," she said. "Wear a mask, bring a pen."

GEC, however, stands ready to provide a mask and a pen should any voter forgot to bring their own.

"We won't turn them away," she said.

Voters are encouraged to practice social distancing while inside and around the polling rooms.

Hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer will be provided as voters pass through a mandatory temperature check at the entrance of M.U. Lujan Elementary School.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At 8 p.m., GEC commissioners, led by Chairman Mike Perez, will convene a meeting and then proceed to count the votes by hand.