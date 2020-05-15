Yona's May 30 special election down to 6 candidates

Yona's special election for mayor will proceed on May 30 but with only six candidates after one backed out recently, Guam Election Commission officials said Thursday night.

Voting in a pandemic will also require extra steps to ensure everyone's safety, from the voters to poll workers and precinct officials.

"Voters will be asked to please wear a mask and bring a pen," Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

Voting booths will also be placed at least 6 feet apart, in conformance with social distancing guidelines.

Yona resident Christina T. Perez withdrew her candidacy, citing the impact of COVID-19 on their family business that she needs to bring back to being sustainable. Perez said she will continue to help Yona.

With Perez out of the race, the remaining candidates are:

Franklin Hiton, Republican

Ethan Camacho, Democrat

Bill Quenga, Democrat

Edward Terlaje, Democrat

Roque Eustaquio, Democrat

Cedric Diaz, Democrat

Whoever wins the special election will fill the vacancy left by former Mayor Jesse M. Blas, until Jan. 4, 2021. Blas resigned Jan. 30, after facing extortion and bribery charges that have kept him in federal detention since September.

Commission staff and precinct officials will also be required to wear masks at the voting sites and election center at the M.U. Lujan Elementary School.

The voting booth will be sanitized after every use of voters, Pangelinan said, as she answered Commission Chairman Michael Perez and other commissioners' concerns about ensuring health and safety of the voters in the time of pandemic.

Voters entering the polling place will have their temperature checked, and those with higher temperature than normal will still be urged to vote either in their car or in a separate space, according to commissioners.

Early in-person voting is encouraged, including those with "underlying medical conditions" who are considered at higher risk for getting COVID-19.

Superior Court marshals instead of the Guam Police Department will be providing security at the voting sites, and will also be escorting the ballots, Pangelinan said.

A test run for the special election will be held at 5:30 p.m. on May 29, the day before the election.

When voting ends at 8 p.m. on May 30, the commission will manually process and count the votes.

Primary election

Meanwhile, 12 individuals had filed candidacy papers for the primary election, as of Thursday.

Most or 10 of them are for mayors and one for vice mayor. The filers included the incumbent mayors of Umatac, Agana Heights, Hagåtña and Santa Rita.

Sen. Telo Taitague, minority leader, was the first one to file among senatorial candidates. She filed it on her birthday on Thursday.