Yona has a new mayor-elect – Democrat Bill Quenga.

Unofficial results for Yona mayor • Bill Quenga, Democrat, 641 votes, 42.2% • Edward Terlaje, Democrat, 308 votes, 20.28% • Cedric Diaz, Democrat, 186 votes, 12.24% • Roque Eustaquio, Democrat, 173 votes, 11.39% • Franklin Hiton, Republican, 120 votes, 7.90% • Ethan Camacho, Democrat, 86 votes, 5.66% • Write-ins, 5 votes, 0.33% TOTAL: 1,519 Source: Guam Election Commission

Quenga garnered 42% of votes cast in the special election for mayor following the resignation of former Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas.

"It's overwhelming," Quenga said after The Guam Daily Post broke the news to him that he garnered the most votes in the preliminary count.

About 52% of Yona's nearly 3,000 voters turned out Saturday to vote for their new mayor while the village's former mayor is in jail waiting to be sentenced in a federal case involving bribery and extortion.

A total of 1,519 people voted in the special election for Yona’s next mayor, according to the Guam Election Commission.

The special election for Yona mayor offered a test run for how the primary election in August and the general election in November can be safely conducted amid the pandemic.

In Saturday's special election, voters wore masks, observed a minimum of 6-foot distancing using markers placed on the floor, were provided with portable handwashing stations, and hand sanitizers were provided.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said voters' temperatures were also checked before they entered the polling place. If they had a temperature below 100 degrees F, they were allowed to proceed to vote. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher was referred to an on-site nurse.

Voters cast their ballot at M.U. Lujan Elementary School where the votes were counted. Polls opened from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

The counting of ballots began at 9:40 p.m. The results were out just before 11 p.m.

The election was also a first for candidates who were told to refrain from hugs and handshakes.

There are 2,896 registered Yona voters.

GEC commissioners, led by Chairman Mike Perez, convened the meeting to count ballots by hand.