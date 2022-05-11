‘You already got him, and you just keep kicking him’: Cellphone video captures cops allegedly kicking biker involved in Santa Rita crash

Cellphone video captured a rather disturbing scene following an apparent chase and motorcycle crash in Santa Rita on Tuesday night.

The video shows a motorcycle on the ground and at least three officers standing over the rider also on the ground.

One officer was seen apparently kicking the biker.

“Stop kicking the guy, leche!” said the witness who recorded the video. “You already got him, and you just keep kicking him.”

Police on scene demanded that the people recording the incident ‘back up.’ One officer was seen holding a taser.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Pale Ferdinand and Bishop Olano Drive in Santa Rita around 10:42 p.m., according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Charfauros.

The 42-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, suffered serious injuries and was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

His condition is unknown.

The Guam Daily Post has learned from investigators that the driver is facing criminal charges in connection with the crash. Investigators said the bike was reported stolen.

Police stated officers were conducting a welfare check in Yona when officers saw the biker speeding along Route 17.

Authorities said the suspect led them on a chase that ended in Santa Rita after the suspect crashed into a concrete barrier.

GPD has yet to provide official details on the crash or comment on the video circulating on social media.