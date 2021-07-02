Verlyn Marie Terlaje Aponik was hoping to be spared from having to spend any time in federal prison after she admitted to unlawfully selling a firearm to her husband, a convicted felon.

Verlyn Aponik expressed her remorse to the court.

However, on Thursday, Verlyn Aponik was sentenced to a total of 37 months in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

“I agree with (the federal prosecutor) that guns kill. There needs to be a deterrence to others to responsibly and safely safe keep guns. If you want to use a gun or some weapon to keep yourself safe, then you have to do it safely. You did not do it safely. You are not a responsible gun owner in this case,” said District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

“There is a need to protect the public. These firearms were found out in the community. Those firearms that you, in particular, had bought for your own safety.”

Verlyn Aponik will surrender to the U.S. Marshals Service upon designation of a facility either in Guam or in Washington state.

She also will be placed on three years of supervised release after she gets out of prison.

In December 2016, law enforcement discovered that her husband, Eric Aponik, was in possession and control of the firearms his wife had purchased, Post files state.

Verlyn Aponik admitted she had permitted her husband to carry the firearms into their Chalan Pago residence, and he had access to where the guns were stored.

Eric Aponik was convicted in 2006 of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, and is not allowed to possess firearms.

“What is at stake is the protection of the public … this defendant armed a felon,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas.

Defense attorney Jon Ramos argued that the prosecutor was incorrect.

“She didn’t actively do anything. The action she took was to allow him to carry the guns from the car to the house,” Ramos said.

The defense had requested Verlyn Aponik either be sentenced to probation or serve time in home confinement.

Tydingco-Gatewood denied that request.

It was also said in court that Verlyn Aponik will have to forfeit four firearms to the U.S. government.

Eric Aponik is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.