Christmas and New Year's isn't always a joyous time for everybody. In fact, the holidays can be filled with anxiety, depression and loneliness, but the Crisis Hotline is here to help.

This holiday season the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center spreads a message of hope, recognizing there are residents on island dealing with hard times.

"It is the holidays, and as much as the holidays bring cheer and merriment, it also highlights the loneliness for those who were already going through depression prior to the holidays, and also those that are far away from their families," said GBHWC Director Theresa Arriola.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

These feelings may push a person to suicidal ideation, but, Arriola said, "this too will pass, with the right help and right services."

"Whether you are feeling lonely or depressed or anxious of any kind, whether it's through the holidays or any day of the year, you don't need to navigate this alone. Guam Behavioral Health is here to help you – you are not alone," Arriola said.

The Crisis Hotline is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is staffed by trained personnel.

Individuals feeling depressed, anxious or lonely are encouraged this holiday season, or any day of the year, to contact the hotline at 671-647-8833.

Residents are encouraged to save the hotline's number.

Full-time staff

The hotline once was staffed by volunteers, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought federal relief that allowed GBHWC to hire full-time intake staff to man the hotline.

"We were actually able to stand up true, dedicated staff for the holiday hotline that are trained. So we have staff now. We were able to hire workers for the holiday hotline ... and it's going to stay that way," Arriola said. "We have two grants funding the crisis workers who man the call center."

Numbers in decline

The grant has helped as calls to the hotline have increased substantially since the roughly 25 monthly calls received in pre-pandemic years.

In September, at the height of a COVID-19 surge in the community, the hotline received 1,028 calls. In October, calls dipped slightly to 917, while November calls dropped to 570. As of Monday, 286 calls had been received in December.

"You can see a correlation as the community gets healthier, as our CAR score gets better and less people are sick, the calls to the hotline decrease," Arriola said.

She said the lower number of calls received so far this month is a good sign.

"Of course it deals with COVID-19 and the anxiety attached, but if you look at the numbers, still the top concerns of the crisis hotline are depression, anxiety and loneliness. Loneliness has become a new concern in December, so that makes sense with the holiday blues," Arriola said.

'Just a phone call away'

The "holiday blues" are real, she added.

"People (are) separated from family or already feeling detached from family members and so the holidays heightens that, because the holidays are a gathering of family. And when those who are separated from their families for whatever reason – of course that loneliness kicks in. But again the message of hope is that you're not alone. We are just a phone call away."

She asked that island residents pass on the message of hope, as oftentimes those contemplating suicide feel alone and may be hesitant to reach out.

"We are not closed. We are open 24/7, 365 days a year. ... This is what we do and what we want to do," Arriola said.