For the Guam Community College 296-strong Class of 2022, graduating meant transitioning out of college lives marred by social distancing restrictions, learning away from physical classrooms, mask-wearing and lockdowns over more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a year marked with both challenges and promise, it is fitting that we would be here celebrating the accomplishments of 296 successful graduates from the Guam Community College,” GCC President Mary Okada said.

“The Class of 2022 has demonstrated resilience and commitment in reaching their goal and that’s second to none.”

It was a monumental occasion with pomp and circumstance as the graduates were once again able to march down the aisle, a first for GCC graduates in two years.

Smiles for everyone to see

Relatives and friends filled the University of Guam Calvo Field House for the GCC commencement exercise as social distancing guidelines no longer limited attendance. Some graduates wore face masks, while others donned smiles for everyone to see as Okada commended them for their dedication to their studies.

“As you join your fellow GCC graduates, I am confident that you will thrive and succeed in whatever you put your mind to," Okada said, adding “that drive especially in the last two years holds well for you, your future and the future of our island.”

For the last two years, the graduates endured the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic as they pursued their higher learning.

“Remember this time and the very unique circumstances you have overcome to achieve this end. When you face other challenges throughout your lives, as we all do, lean on the reassurance that you have overcome a world-changing crisis of historic proportions,” Okada said.

On Friday, GCC conferred bachelor's degrees, associate degrees, certificates, adult high school diplomas, high school equivalencies and journey worker certificates to the 296 graduates.

“Look around you. Look at your classmates. Remember that collective will that it took to make it through and soak in those memories of being part of the GCC family,” she said.

Although no speech was given by the top graduating student, GCC recognized two distinguished graduates.

The awardees for Academic Year 2022 are the Most Distinguished Graduate Allyson L. Seibert, associate of science in office technology, and Distinguished Graduate Tamika Marie U. Ballesta, associate of science in human services and certificate in family services.