'You’re not alone'

The sirens and the thunderous roar of motorcycle engines echoed along Marine Corps Drive on Saturday.

Led by two police cruisers and two motorcyclists carrying the American and Guam flags that waved in the wind, more than 60 motorcyclists joined a convoy that transported USS Theodore Roosevelt Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr. to Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo on Saturday so his remains could be flown home.

Thacker, 41, died April 13 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam from COVID-19 complications. He is the military's first active-duty fatality in the fight against COVID-19, which has also infected more than 650 sailors on the aircraft carrier and more than 950 sailors Navy-wide.

The military has lost two service members in recent days on Guam.

On April 9, Army Sgt. Justin M. Lile, 24, from Franklin, Louisiana, who was assigned to the 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment operating the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system at Andersen Air Force Base, died in a car crash on Route 15 in Yigo.

The motorcyclists also escorted the body of Lile, who was also being flown home through Andersen.

For Thacker, an aviation ordnanceman, home is Fort Smith, Arkansas, but he had served most of his Navy life in San Diego, where the Theodore Roosevelt is based. Thacker had served in the Navy for 23 years.

The motorcade began at Paseo Stadium on a beautiful, sunny Saturday afternoon as dozens of cars lined up around the loop, many carrying small American flags in their windows.

Many motorists who saw the motorcade honked their horns while some residents, like Dorothy and Anthony Lukeala, rushed from their Yigo home to Marine Corps Drive just in time to catch the motorcade and pay tribute.

“We wanted to be there today to show the family you are not alone,” said Dorothy Lukeala. “It was so heartbreaking to see.”

Her husband, a retired veteran, stood on the side of the road and saluted as the motorcade passed.

A sign in the passenger window of one of the SUVs in the motorcade read, “Gold Star families will never forget.”

“My heart was crying,” said Dorothy Lukeala. “Seeing this today and we’re still grieving the death of a Gold Star mother, Doring Castro, who also died of COVID-19. We weren’t even able to be by her side.”

Gold Star families share a common bond of having lost a loved one in service to the nation.

The motorcade brought back Dorothy Lukeala's memories of her son, Army Sgt. Joshua Akoni Sablan Lukeala. He was killed in action in 2010 in Afghanistan.

“I just wanted to show our respects to another Gold Star family. He’s going home now,” she said. “Rest in peace, Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr.”

As an aviation ordnanceman, Thacker was responsible for handling guns, bombs, torpedoes, rockets and missiles.

This was his most recent of two tours on the Roosevelt. He had also served on the USS George Washington, USS Ronald Reagan and the "supercarrier" USS Constellation, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Thacker tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30, three days after the aircraft carrier pulled into port in Guam when just a handful of the ship's sailors were confirmed to have COVID-19.

He was removed from the ship and placed in isolation on U.S. Naval Base Guam. On April 9, Thacker was found unresponsive during a daily medical check and transferred to Naval Hospital Guam via ambulance where he was placed in the intensive care unit, the Navy stated.

Thacker’s spouse, Symantha L. Thacker, who's also in the Navy in a similar line of work and stationed in San Diego, was flown into Guam to be with her husband before he died.

Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Officer Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore said the Navy worked closely with the government of Guam medical examiner's office and the Department of Public Health and Social Services to ensure all public health concerns were addressed and that the service member's loved ones on the mainland can hold a funeral at a time and place of their choosing.

“Even if he’s not from here, it just touches you and you want to reach out to the family that you are there to support them,” said Dorothy Lukeala.