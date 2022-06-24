Former Attorney General Douglas B. Moylan on Thursday locked in his candidacy for his former job, saying he's coming back "to restore law and order."

"When you elect an AG, you want the toughest fighter with experience as an AG, not an AG trying to appease everyone, including the criminals," Moylan said in a statement after filing his candidacy papers with the Guam Election Commission. "Criminals should be afraid at night, not you. That will return under an AG Moylan administration."

Moylan is the only candidate so far officially challenging Attorney General Leevin Camacho, who is seeking his first reelection.

Camacho filed his candidacy June 6, saying "results matter" and that, as voters, "you should judge candidates not on what they said they would do, but what they actually did."

Moylan, who was AG from 2003 to 2007, said he has an "undisputed record of being a tough AG that fought for everyone" while also rating the current AG's performance in addressing violent crimes, theft and drug problems, protecting peoples' rights during the pandemic, and keeping government officials in check.

"Tough on crime, corruption prosecutions and standing up to controversial issues are nonexistent with this AG," Moylan said in a statement.

In the 2018 elections, Camacho received more than double the votes that Moylan received.

Moylan offered the following platform to back his candidacy:

30 years of experience, toughness and commitment to enforcing all laws for everyone and protecting everyone's civil rights.

Restore strength to the OAG.

Provide legal services to all government officials that result in a direct benefit to taxpayers, consumers and residents.

Fight to put and keep criminals in jail, reduce gas prices, improve people's quality of life, and ensure corrupt officials get their just punishment.

"When you hire a lawyer, you don’t pay for a 'nice guy,' like this AG. You pay for the toughest, smartest and most experienced attorney to fight for you. Don’t vote for an AG who wants to get reelected. Vote for an AG who will fight till his last day in office, like I did," Moylan added.

Earlier, attorney Peter John Santos said he's considering running for AG, but he has not filed candidacy papers. Santos, currently with the Office of the Alternate Public Defender, had said he's the alternative candidate that voters need.

Elected public prosecutor

Meanwhile, the Guam Election Commission has started reviewing six proposed initiative measures, which include having an elected public prosecutor, whose office and staff would be separate from the Office of the Attorney General.

Private citizen Ken Leon-Guerrero, who is running for senator, filed the six proposed initiative measures.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the commission will review the documents to determine whether each of the proposed initiative measures includes unrelated subjects. That review is expected to wrap up by July 1.

There also will be a GEC review of the summary and chief purpose and points of each of the proposed measures. When those are cleared, Leon-Guerrero will be able to circulate the initiatives.

The proposed initiative measures also include having a part-time Legislature, scrapping the primary elections, raising the number of senators from 15 to 21, giving the public auditor the authority to prosecute cases of government fraud, and allowing citizens to sue the government of Guam and its officials and employees for violating laws, rules and policies that cause financial harm to taxpayers.