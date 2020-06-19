Vincent Rios, the man accused of attempting to bring more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine to Guam for distribution, has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison with credit for about three and a half years he's already spent detained.

The meth reportedly amounted to $4.7 million in maximum street value. It is one of the largest meth seizures on Guam.

Rios was sentenced Thursday by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

"The reason why the court is sentencing you to this very high sentence is it's clear to me you were living a high life. You made substantial profit through your drug dealing and distribution. The court notes that you ran a multimillion-dollar distribution network," Tydingco-Gatewood said.

At one point, Rios had $1.6 million in two banks on Guam, the judge added.

"I would agree that this is a highly lucrative scheme that you have been engaged in, Mr. Rios," Tydingco-Gatewood said.

Rios will be appealing, according to his lawyer, William Gavras. Rios spoke briefly during the sentencing, stating he would like to file a notice of appeal on the entire case. He asked the court to file the notice.

Rios did receive some letters of support, and a few family members attended the sentencing.

Timeline

In November 2016, Rios was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and attempted possession with intent to distribute. He was arrested along with his girlfriend at the time.

The drugs were hidden in three inflatable air mattresses and three clear plastic heat-sealed food saver bags that were placed in a mail package and sent to Guam from Las Vegas, Nevada, and intercepted by federal authorities.

Law enforcement found an additional 196 grams of methamphetamine and $14,745 hidden in a blue bag in Rios' Mercedes Benz vehicle.

Rios pleaded guilty in November 2018. However, he later attempted to withdraw the agreement.

His attorney argued that Rios is not proficient in English and did not understand the meaning of his actions when he pleaded guilty. He has a CHamoru translator in a prior hearing.

During a hearing on the matter, the prosecution played a recording of a Paytel phone conversation the defendant had from prison. Most of the conversation was in English. The prosecution pointed out that Rios was using legal terms during the phone call. An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also took the witness stand and read from a statement the defendant made to Guam police during a traffic stop. The statement was also in English.

Rios confirmed in court that it was his voice in the recording and that he did write the statement given to police, but that he didn't understand big or long words.

The court denied his motion to withdraw the guilty plea in October 2019.

In a sentencing memorandum filed in February, Gavras noted Rios maintains his innocence.

Rios' girlfriend, Sue Ann Baker, had also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison in April 2018. The Bureau of Prisons website indicates Baker was released in February.

Tydingco-Gatewood noted that Rios waived his right to appeal his conviction or sentence, as part of the guilty plea, but he could appeal based on ineffective counsel or other reasons.

Rios had also agreed to the forfeiture of some of his property in the plea agreement – a couple of vehicles and real property.