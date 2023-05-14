Some of the island’s youngest entrepreneurs filled the Agana Shopping Center with creativity on Saturday.

Children ages 6 to 13 set up shop to promote and sell their products at the Neni Spring Market. The community market event tied everything the “nentrepreneurs” learned together and gave the children “a chance to put their newfound skills to the test.”

The youth who participated in the Neni Spring Market are called “nentrepreneurs.” They are part of Picasso Nenis, a small local business that designed The Nenpire business literacy program specifically for children ages 7 to 13.

There were 25 businesses and 37 children who participated, all of them excited to show shoppers what they had to offer.

Annalise Perez, 9, is the proud owner of Pearl People. She found inspiration for her product in another person.

“I got inspired by this girl. I forgot her name, but she was really amazing at jewelry and I just thought it was a really fun thing to do and so we are leaving Guam soon and I wanted to remember Guam,” Perez said.

“I learned what businesses means, how to keep your money straight, what to say to people and don’t be shy,” Perez said.

Kai Cloud, 6, was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at the event. Cloud wasn't shy to put herself and her idea out there. She was selling dog treats for a dollar, as part of a much bigger goal: “To help animals and make sure they don’t die.”

Cloud said she learned some good business lessons.

Cloud said she wanted to be an entrepreneur “because everyone else is doing a business.”

Malacai O’Brian, 11, founded Cards by Cai, which offers a selection of cards.

“Everyday cards, si Yu’us ma’ase (cards), graduation cards, hafa adai (cards) and we sell stickers. I designed them,” O’Brian said.

He had his eye on making money, but also stepping out of his comfort zone “to communicate more with people, like, practice talking with others more.”

He learned how to market and sell his products. His favorite part was having fun doing it.

Landon Pinaula, 10, sold stickers, fidgets and cards through his business, Mini Inc. He said he learned how to market.

“Listing my prices and about my target audience. It was amazing. I enjoyed today’s events and all the past events,” he said.

“The Nenpire program is filled with bright and creative children who have been working hard to build and launch their business ideas to the community,” Daria and Nicole Calvo, founders of The Nenpire, said in a news release. “Our goal is to inspire the next generation of movers and shakers to think big, work hard and believe in themselves and their abilities.”

Picasso Nenis creates programs, events and experiences for children in The Nenpire program and Neni Spring Market. The Nenpire program walks children through the world of entrepreneurship with the help of experienced mentors in the business community.

“From creativity and innovation to hard work and perseverance, the program encourages children to explore their entrepreneurial side and learn valuable life skills along the way,” the release stated.