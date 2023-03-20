Young entrepreneurs 'Show & Sell' at GCC

The annual "Show & Sell" event at Guam Community College earlier this month was a success, participants said, providing aspiring entrepreneurs the perfect opportunity to display their wares and services and promote their business ventures this year.

Students from GCC were able to test their skills over the two-day event, where they sold their own products, learned to connect with customers and expanded their networks.

Returning participant Cheryl Guyton told The Guam Daily Post this was her second year being a part of Show & Sell, showcasing her handmade jewelry.

“I decided to come back this year to show how the company has grown and the direction we’ve taken with our products,” said Guyton, who is pursuing a major in accounting at GCC.

Guyton said everything from her business was handcrafted and designed by herself and her daughter, who is in high school. They started their KC Creations 671 business together, as a family effort.

“We make handmade jewelry and accessories and everything is island-inspired. Everything incorporates natural elements. So, it's either local shells or gemstones and crystals,” said Guyton. She told the Post that she and her daughter go out to beaches to collect parts for their pieces.

“So, the direction that we are taking with our company now is I want to actually work with more student-involved programs to encourage them to eventually start their own businesses one day,” she said.

With only five more classes left for her accounting degree, Guyton said, with this new direction, she also wants to help students set up business plans and help them with tax paperwork.

“I think, aside from building up our product and expanding our market, I definitely want to do more community involvement. That is my goal with this business. Just to be able to be successful enough that we can give back,” she said.

Guyton wants to start programs and “hopefully inspire our future generations to own their own businesses one day.”

Her products can be found on Instagram at KC Creations 671. Interested buyers also can see when the company will be doing future pop-ups.

'I'm learning more'

Angelina Marie Tambora, another aspiring entrepreneur, attended the Show & Sell event to promote her business: Crappy N’ Crafty.

Tambora is a business student who was participating in the event for a second year. She also makes all of her products by hand.

“I would buy the (components) ... and I do everything else myself,” said Tambora.

She said her first time at the event was on her own initiative, but this time around it was a requirement for her social media marketing class.

“From this experience, I’m learning more about my business and more about customers and how to expand myself,” said Tambora. “It is something that I want to continue doing. It could change over time, but, at the moment, I do plan to do this for the long run.”

Tambora said a lot of the products she sells are based on current youth trends and things she is into herself - such as different aesthetics.

“Basically, everything I design is something I would use or wear myself,” said Tambora.