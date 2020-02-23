Young environmentalists sought for new leadership program

There's a callout to young people interested in environmental conservation.

Education and environmental groups have created a new youth leadership program that is now accepting applications.

The University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability, Micronesia Climate Change Alliance, and the University of Guam Green Army forged the new program: Kulo’: Emerging Climate Leaders.

Kulo’ is the CHamoru word for a trumpet shell that is believed to have been used to call members of the community together for a common purpose.

Youth and young adults between ages 11 and 25 are being sought for the yearlong program, during which they will:

• learn about the causes and impacts of the climate crisis locally, regionally and globally;

• root themselves in cultural values and indigenous wisdom to build island resilience;

• connect with relevant regional leaders, agencies, organizations and stakeholders;

• create solutions to address the climate crisis; and

• develop an action plan to raise awareness and mobilize island communities.

The program will launch during the Kulo’: Emerging Climate Leaders Summit, which is a three-day training workshop as part of the 11th UOG Conference on Island Sustainability from March 31 to April 2.