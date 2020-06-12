Seven-year-old Archer Kentz could not stop smiling as he shared his story with The Guam Daily Post just a couple of days after he was separated from the group he was hiking with to Sigua Falls on Monday.

“It was pretty scary when I lost the group,” Archer said, as he recalled his experience that rainy afternoon as daylight was fading. “I was feeling nervous. I called for my mom, but nobody heard me.”

Archer waited for some time before he chose to get himself to safety.

“So I just decided to go toward LeoPalace,” he said, as he knew it to be the closest landmark. “It was kind of hard. The first two times I tried to get up, I fell down and got a couple scratches.”

His mom Amber described how her son never gave up.

“Luckily my brave boy says he climbed up the ravine, he saw LeoPalace and took off,” said the boy's mom. “He stopped and took a nap. Not sure about that one, but I guess he needed energy.”

Eventually, Archer continued walking on the hiking trail.

Continued walking without shoes

Archer’s shoes were torn up and he eventually left them behind.

His mom said they have done multiple hikes over the past two years that the family has been stationed on Guam.

“This was one on our bucket list. Our intention was just lower Sigua, but we couldn’t find the trail to go down. So we did Tank Farm ... followed the river bank and got down to the fork, and that’s where we figured out we needed to go left."

The mom said she thought Archer was with his big brother ahead of the group. The hiking group consisted of 20 people – adults and kids.

"We were in four little groups and about an hour later, we get to lower (Sigua Falls) and start counting heads and looking for Archer and he’s not there,” she said.

Amber and another hiker then started searching. The group called 911.

“I was a mom on a mission.”

Amber was in tears as she recalled the moment she found out Archer was missing.

“Just sheer panic, because we always say you tell your kids to stay at that spot, and I thought my gosh, by the time I get back to him it’s going to maybe be two hours, and would I stay in that spot for two hours? I don’t think I would ... I’m sure all parents you can just imagine what my thoughts were,” she said.

“I just kept calling and calling his name,” she said.

Searchers launch mission

Guam Fire Department rescue units and Guam Police Department officers launched the search for Archer.

Not long after, the searchers heard Archer had made it out of the trail on his own – safe and sound – a few hours after he got separated from the group.

Rescue teams worked to pull the entire group out safely, despite the heavy rainfall and darkness outside.

“They walked us out. They were nothing but supportive and positive,” the boy's mom said.

When the mother and son were reunited, Archer said, “I was very happy.”

“I just ran and hugged him and started crying finally because I hadn’t really cried,” Amber said. “I just said, 'You scared me so much,' but I was so proud of him for being brave and for saving himself.”

Archer and his mom hope that sharing their story will also help others to learn to think quickly, stay calm and get to safety.

The plan next is for Archer to revisit Sigua Falls to officially be able to cross that off the bucket list.

His mom said they plan to do so by being extra careful this time.