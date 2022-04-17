After graduating early from Temple Baptist Christian School, Eric Kim will be chasing his dream at the Moscow P.I. Tchaikovsky Conservatory.

The young pianist auditioned for a spot at the prestigious conservatory. And earlier this year, he received an acceptance letter.

“In recognition of his outstanding skills, he has (been) selected as a candidate for admission to the Moscow Tchaikovsky National Conservatory in the 2022 school year,” the letter stated.

Eric Kim, who has been playing the piano since his elementary school years at Harvest Christian Academy, is the son of Chu Ung Kim and Hyun Ok Kim, of Dededo.

“When it comes to what I will focus on, it would be towards being a concert pianist,” he said. “Ever since I was a kid, it was a dream of mine to become a pianist.”

As he’s grown and matured, so has his view of music and the role it does and can play.

“However, I've learned through this journey that it's not that I just want to be a pianist, it's that I want to help people and bring them together with music, because that is what I believe the true power of music and the whole meaning of music is. To bring us together as one group, no matter what our differences are,” he said.

“The world is huge but if we take a look at it from afar it's really not. We are just one race, humanity, living here and we should be helping others up, not pushing them down and stepping over them. Even if I can contribute one tiny bit to bring us together, I think it would be worth the hard work thats to come.”