Young Saipan resident wins Toyota

WINNER: Atkins Kroll Saipan held the Toyota Dream Car Awards presentation Saturday, Aug. 21 in Saipan. Thirteen-year old Jeewoo Son from Saipan won the Mobility for All Award for her submission “WRAP CAR” World Rescue Assist Protect Car. Taking part in the presentation are, from left, Liza Taylor, AK sales associate; Kim Calage, AK sales associate; Juyoung Lee, mother of Jeewoo Son; Jeewoo Son, Mobility for All Award winner; Filmah Buenaflor, Mount Carmel Catholic School vice principal; Kevin Barnes, AK sales manager; and Kevin Ada, AK sales associate. Photo courtesy AK

Atkins Kroll Saipan, on behalf of Toyota Motor Corp., held an awards ceremony for the 2021 Toyota Dream Car Art Contest. Earlier this year, Atkins Kroll invited children to share ideas about the future of mobility.

Jeewoo Son, a 13-year-old student at Mount Carmel Catholic School in Saipan, won the “Mobility for All” special award and received extraordinary recognition from Toyota Motor Corp. to include $5,000. Son’s submission titled “WRAP CAR” for World, Rescue, Assist, Protect is a car that saves and cures people from all natural disasters and viruses on earth. Toyota Motor Corp. also presented Mount Carmel Catholic School with a check for $10,000.

