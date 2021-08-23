Atkins Kroll Saipan, on behalf of Toyota Motor Corp., held an awards ceremony for the 2021 Toyota Dream Car Art Contest. Earlier this year, Atkins Kroll invited children to share ideas about the future of mobility.

Jeewoo Son, a 13-year-old student at Mount Carmel Catholic School in Saipan, won the “Mobility for All” special award and received extraordinary recognition from Toyota Motor Corp. to include $5,000. Son’s submission titled “WRAP CAR” for World, Rescue, Assist, Protect is a car that saves and cures people from all natural disasters and viruses on earth. Toyota Motor Corp. also presented Mount Carmel Catholic School with a check for $10,000.

